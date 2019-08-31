Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Hits 18th homer
Profar went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in an 8-2 victory against the Yankees on Friday.
That's his third home run in his last five games. Profar isn't hitting much above the Mendoza Line, but he owns a .201 ISO to somewhat make up for the low average. It's obviously getting late in the season, but it wouldn't be surprising if Profar sees an uptick in his average during September because he owns a career worst .216 BABIP that will likely correct itself at some point. His average also stands at .216, and he has 18 home runs, 59 RBI, 56 runs with seven steals in 384 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Drives in three, scores twice•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Stays blistering hot in blowout•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Successful as DH•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Scores three runs in loss•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: To see reduced role•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Sitting again Wednesday•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....