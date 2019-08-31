Profar went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in an 8-2 victory against the Yankees on Friday.

That's his third home run in his last five games. Profar isn't hitting much above the Mendoza Line, but he owns a .201 ISO to somewhat make up for the low average. It's obviously getting late in the season, but it wouldn't be surprising if Profar sees an uptick in his average during September because he owns a career worst .216 BABIP that will likely correct itself at some point. His average also stands at .216, and he has 18 home runs, 59 RBI, 56 runs with seven steals in 384 at-bats this season.