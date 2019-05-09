Profar went 1-for-6 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Reds.

His first-inning shot off Sonny Gray was Profar's second homer in as many days. The switch hitter is emerging from his early-season slump, slashing .308/357/.577 over his last six games with six runs and seven RBI.