Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Homers again
Profar went 1-for-6 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Reds.
His first-inning shot off Sonny Gray was Profar's second homer in as many days. The switch hitter is emerging from his early-season slump, slashing .308/357/.577 over his last six games with six runs and seven RBI.
