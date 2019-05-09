Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Jumps to second in order
Profar is starting at second base and hitting second Thursday against the Reds.
After a slow start to the season, Profar has started to heat up lately, collecting hits in six straight games and slashing .308/.357/.577 with a pair of homers and seven RBI during that stretch. As such, the A's have decided to reward him with a premium spot in the lineup for a second straight game; Profar hadn't hit higher than five all season before slotting into the two hole Wednesday. If the infielder continues to hit, he could settle in near the top of the order, as Robbie Grossman is hitting just .204 on the year.
