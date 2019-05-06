Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Laces couple of hits
Profar went 2-for-5 and a walk in an extra-innings loss to the Pirates on Sunday.
Even though it was only comprised of a pair of singles, the multi-hit day still represented success for Profar. The infielder has actually hit safely in four straight games, even though he hasn't managed any extra-base hits during that span. In fact, Profar hasn't mustered anything more than a single since April 17, so his bat has been lacking any appreciable pop for some time.
