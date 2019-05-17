Profar went 1-for-5 with a grand slam Thursday against the Tigers.

Profar launched the first grand slam of his career in the third inning. It was his fifth homer of the season and third in his past nine games, though he has gone just 5-for-33 in that span. Batting second for the majority of that period, Profar was pushed down to sixth in the lineup for Thursday's action. If he can't make stronger contact more consistently, he may continue to bat lower in the order or potentially lose playing time to Chad Pinder.

