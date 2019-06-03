Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Leaves yard in defeat
Profar went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-innings loss to the Astros on Sunday.
Profar now has seven of his nine homers on the season since May 7, a span of 24 games. However, Profar has continued to mostly struggle at the plate otherwise, as he's hit just .213 over the 98 plate appearances he's logged during that stretch. What's more, Profar's .195 average and .262 on-base percentage for the season are both particularly atrocious numbers that represent steep drops from the respective .253 and .335 figures he generated last season with the Rangers.
