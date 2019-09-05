Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Leaves yard in win
Profar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Angels on Wednesday.
Profar's 392-foot solo shot to right in the second inning opened the scoring on the night and served as his third homer in the last six games. The blast also snapped a brief 0-for-7 skid that had encompassed his last three games and pushed Profar to the 60-RBI threshold for the second straight season.
