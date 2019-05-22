Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Moves into two hole
Profar will start at second base and bat second Wednesday against the Indians.
With Khris Davis (hip) likely headed to the 10-day injured list, the Athletics will be forced to shake things up in the top half of the lineup. While manager Bob Melvin may experiment with a few different configurations, Profar will be one of the early beneficiaries of Davis' absence. After slotting anywhere between fifth and eighth in the order over his last six starts, Profar will slide into the two hole, batting in front of Matt Chapman and Matt Olson in the series finale.
