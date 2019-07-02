Profar remains on the bench Tuesday against the Twins.

Profar's .215/.277/.377 season line suggests that a reduced role could make sense going forward, though he's hit a much better .274/.322/.440 over his last 23 games. Despite that uptick in performance, the Athletics may want to find a way to give more looks to Franklin Barreto, who starts for the second straight game at shortstop Tuesday.

