Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Profar remains on the bench Tuesday against the Twins.
Profar's .215/.277/.377 season line suggests that a reduced role could make sense going forward, though he's hit a much better .274/.322/.440 over his last 23 games. Despite that uptick in performance, the Athletics may want to find a way to give more looks to Franklin Barreto, who starts for the second straight game at shortstop Tuesday.
