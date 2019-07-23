Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Not starting Tuesday
Profar is not in the lineup Tuesday against Houston.
Profar seemed to be reclaiming the starting job at second base after briefly losing it to Franklin Barreto, but the pair has now split starts over the last four games. Profar has hit just .140 over his last 15 contests but does at least have four homers over that stretch.
