Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Perfect at plate in win
Profar went 3-for-3 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Tigers on Saturday.
It's been an eventful series for the struggling infielder thus far, as Profar has now added his first three-hit effort of the season to the grand slam he launched in Thursday's 17-3 blowout win. Profar is still slashing an anemic .194/.259/.335 for the season (170 plate appearances), but he's hit .323 across 36 plate appearances with men in scoring position. That's led to a solid 24 RBi for Profar, 11 which he's collected over the first 13 games of May.
