Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Plates two in loss
Profar went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a loss to the Red Sox on Monday.
The game got off to an encouraging start for the struggling Profar, as his second-inning two-run single opened the scoring on the night and snapped a 1-for-24 skid that had encompassed his prior seven games. However, it would turn out to be Profar's only hit of the night, and he also committed a key throwing error in the third inning that seemingly shifted the dynamic of the game in favor of the Red Sox. The miscue was Profar's seventh of the season, which carries the dubious distinction of leading all second basemen.
