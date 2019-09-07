Profar went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Tigers

All three hits were singles, the first coming early in the Athletics' four-run second inning. Profar got aboard with a one-out single and later scored on a two-run double by catcher Josh Phegley. Profar is now 5-for-15 with four RBI and three runs scored in five September games. He's hitting only .219/.302/.416 with 19 homers, 60 runs scored and 63 RBI in 120 games this season.

