Profar went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs overall in a win over the Rays on Thursday.

Profar was a constant presence on the basepaths throughout the night and also tagged Charlie Morton for his only run with his fifth-inning solo blast. The veteran infielder hadn't left the yard since June 2 prior to Thursday, but he is enjoying a very productive month overall. Factoring in his production against the Rays, he's hitting .305 with five doubles, two homers, nine RBI, five walks and seven runs across 64 plate appearances over his last 16 games.