Profar, who was given the day off Saturday versus the Astros, put in extra work in the batting cages in an attempt to get past his slow start, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Profar is slashing .114/.133/.182 over his first 11 games, but manager Bob Melvin explained that the day off wasn't any form of punishment. Rather, the Athletics skipper was hoping it would give the offseason acquisition a mental break after Profar conceded he's made poor choices at the plate all season. "We need to get him a good game or two, Melvin said. "Sometimes, a day off where he can just sit back and pull for the guys and then have a little distance behind you can be a good thing."