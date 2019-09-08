Profar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Tigers.

Profar knocked his 20th homer of the season in the second inning, and then made a productive groundout in the fourth with the bases loaded to plate Mark Canha. Profar has now matched his career high in homers from last year, adding 65 RBI and 61 runs scored while batting .220/.302/.422 in 122 games this season.