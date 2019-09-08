Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Reaches 20-homer plateau
Profar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Tigers.
Profar knocked his 20th homer of the season in the second inning, and then made a productive groundout in the fourth with the bases loaded to plate Mark Canha. Profar has now matched his career high in homers from last year, adding 65 RBI and 61 runs scored while batting .220/.302/.422 in 122 games this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Posts three hits•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Drives in three•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Leaves yard in win•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Hits 18th homer•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Drives in three, scores twice•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Stays blistering hot in blowout•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...