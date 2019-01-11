Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Reaches deal and avoids arbitration
Profar and the Athletics avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year deal Friday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The deal is worth $3.6 million, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports. Profar finally started to deliver on some of his prospect promise last year after several poor seasons, hitting .254/.335/.458 with 20 homers and 10 steals in 146 games. Acquired from the Rangers in December, he appears to be in line for Oakland's starting second base job.
