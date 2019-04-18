Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Reaches Mendoza Line
Profar went 2-for-3 with an RBI double in a win over the Astros on Wednesday.
With his third multi-outing of the season, Profar finally got back to the Mendoza Line for the first time since March 28. The infielder has managed to reach safely in six of his last eight games, a stretch during which he's also racked up two of his three doubles and all 10 of his RBI.
