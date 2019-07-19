Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Reclaiming starting spot
Profar starts at second base for the third straight game Friday against the Twins.
Profar seems to be back as the Athletics' primary second baseman after temporarily losing his starting job to Franklin Barreto. Profar owns a solid .831 OPS since the start of June after struggling to a .614 mark through the end of May.
