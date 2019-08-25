Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Scores three runs in loss
Profar went 1-for-2 with three runs scored and a pair of walks in Saturday's 10-5 loss to the Giants.
Profar's runs came on a third-inning Matt Chapman double, a Marcus Semien single in the seventh and Josh Phegley's double in the eighth. The infielder is hitting .207/.274/.386 with 49 runs scored, 51 RBI and 15 homers this season in 108 games.
More News
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: To see reduced role•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Riding pine Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Day off Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Successful as in-game replacement•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Takes seat Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...