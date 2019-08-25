Profar went 1-for-2 with three runs scored and a pair of walks in Saturday's 10-5 loss to the Giants.

Profar's runs came on a third-inning Matt Chapman double, a Marcus Semien single in the seventh and Josh Phegley's double in the eighth. The infielder is hitting .207/.274/.386 with 49 runs scored, 51 RBI and 15 homers this season in 108 games.