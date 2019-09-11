Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Scores three times in big win
Profar went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks, three runs and an RBI in Tuesday's blowout win over the Astros.
Profar singled and scored in the first, walked and scored in the fourth, hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth and walked and scored again in the ninth. He's been on quite a role over his last 18 games, hitting .321/.480/.679 with an impressive 16:9 BB:K.
