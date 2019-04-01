Profar went 0-for-4 in a win over the Angels on Sunday. He's now hitting .067 over his first six games.

Two of Profar's three hits on the season came in the season-opening series against the Mariners in Japan, as he went 1-for-15 during the four-game set versus the Red Sox. That one hit against Boston was a triple, but Profar hasn't given fantasy owners reason for optimism otherwise thus far. The 26-year-old set new career highs with the bat across the board last season, however, so the expectation is that the hits will start falling a lot more frequently in fairly short order.