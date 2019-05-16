Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Shifts down in lineup
Profar will start at second base and bat sixth Thursday against the Tigers.
Profar made each of his last six starts as the Athletics' No. 2 hitter, but went just 3-for-25 with a 3:6 BB:K over that stretch. With the move to the more favorable lineup spot having failed to spark Profar's bat, manager Bob Melvin will drop the infielder back down in the order. Profar will carry a .181/.247/.306 season line into Thursday's series opener and could be in danger of slipping into a utility role if he doesn't catch fire at the plate soon.
