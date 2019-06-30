Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Shifts to bench
Profar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
The newly-recalled Frankin Barreto will fill in at second base for Profar, who appears to be receiving a routine day off. Profar started each of the past nine contests, going 6-for-29 with a solo home run and three doubles.
