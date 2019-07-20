Profar is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Though he'll cede second base to Franklin Barreto, Profar seems to have re-emerged as the primary option at the position after drawing starts in each of the past three contests. Profar went hitless in five at-bats Friday but shined in the preceding two contests, going deep three times and driving in six runs between those games.