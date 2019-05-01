Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Sitting again Wednesday
Profar remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
As anticipated, Profar will remain out of the lineup for the second straight day and the third time in four games in light of his disastrous start to the season. The Athletics haven't yet abandoned the idea of Profar regaining an everyday role, but it's clear his .165/.223/.272 batting line thus far doesn't give him a long leash. Chad Pinder has been the main beneficiary of extra playing time amid Profar's struggles, and Triple-A Las Vegas prospect Jorge Mateo looms as a candidate for promotion in the event the Athletics want to add another high-upside option to their infield.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...