Profar remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

As anticipated, Profar will remain out of the lineup for the second straight day and the third time in four games in light of his disastrous start to the season. The Athletics haven't yet abandoned the idea of Profar regaining an everyday role, but it's clear his .165/.223/.272 batting line thus far doesn't give him a long leash. Chad Pinder has been the main beneficiary of extra playing time amid Profar's struggles, and Triple-A Las Vegas prospect Jorge Mateo looms as a candidate for promotion in the event the Athletics want to add another high-upside option to their infield.