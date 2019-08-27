Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Stays blistering hot in blowout
Profar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a bases-loaded walk, two walks and three runs in a win over the Royals on Monday.
Profar's multi-hit tally extended his sudden offensive revival, one that's only a modest four games in length but has nevertheless resulted in the 26-year-old reaching base an impressive 11 times over that span. Profar has four extra-base hits (three doubles, Monday's homer) during that stretch as well, with his round tripper only his second since July 18.
More News
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Successful as DH•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Scores three runs in loss•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: To see reduced role•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Riding pine Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Day off Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...