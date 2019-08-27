Profar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a bases-loaded walk, two walks and three runs in a win over the Royals on Monday.

Profar's multi-hit tally extended his sudden offensive revival, one that's only a modest four games in length but has nevertheless resulted in the 26-year-old reaching base an impressive 11 times over that span. Profar has four extra-base hits (three doubles, Monday's homer) during that stretch as well, with his round tripper only his second since July 18.