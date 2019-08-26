Profar started at designated hitter and went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and a run in a loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Profar enjoyed his time against Giants pitching over the weekend, managing a pair of two-baggers, four walks and four runs in his two starts. It's a rare taste of success for Profar from the perspective of on-base percentage, as he's generated an anemic .279 figure in that category this season. That qualifies as a career low when factoring out Profar's initial nine-game major-league cup of coffee back in 2012, although he's been able to offset that poor showing with a solid 36 extra-base hits (20 doubles, one triple, 15 home runs) and 51 RBI over 409 plate appearances.