Profar entered Wednesday's loss to the Brewers as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the seventh inning and went 2-for-2 with an RBI double.

Profar laced his run-scoring two-bagger in his pinch-hit at-bat, driving home Chris Herrmann to bring the Athletics to within a run. It was a rare taste of success at the plate for Profar, who wrapped up July with just a .188 average, even when factoring in Wednesday's multi-hit effort.