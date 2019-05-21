Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Surge continues in win
Profar went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Indians on Monday.
Profar's average finally made its long-awaited vault over the Mendoza Line, with his 379-foot solo home run in the second inning also serving as his second in the last five games. Profar may finally be starting to awaken out of his season-long slumber at the plate, as he's now 6-for-12 with a double, Monday's round tripper and two RBI over his last three contests. Whether he can keep the momentum going is another matter, but Profar's .262 average across 67 May plate appearances is a vast improvement over the .165 figure he generated in April.
More News
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Perfect at plate in win•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Launches grand slam•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Shifts down in lineup•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Not in lineup•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Jumps to second in order•
-
Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Homers again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
The wRC+ leaderboard is a good place to rate trade offers and values, plus we rate whose stock...
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...