Profar went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Indians on Monday.

Profar's average finally made its long-awaited vault over the Mendoza Line, with his 379-foot solo home run in the second inning also serving as his second in the last five games. Profar may finally be starting to awaken out of his season-long slumber at the plate, as he's now 6-for-12 with a double, Monday's round tripper and two RBI over his last three contests. Whether he can keep the momentum going is another matter, but Profar's .262 average across 67 May plate appearances is a vast improvement over the .165 figure he generated in April.