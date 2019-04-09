Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Swipes another bag in loss
Profar went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a loss to the Orioles on Monday.
Profar's average (.100) remains as unsightly as ever, although he's now recorded stolen bases in back-to-back games. The 26-year-old put in extra work in the batting cage on Saturday during his first day off of the season, yet he's gone just 1-for-6 in the subsequent pair of games. From the glass-half-full perspective, it's worth noting that several of Profar's early peripheral numbers -- strikeout and contact rate among them -- are comparable to or even better than those of his breakout 2018 (20 home runs, 77 RBI, career-best .254/.335/.458 line). One notable exception actually implies that improvement might be on the horizon -- Profar has been hamstrung by a career-low and unsustainable .143 BABIP through his first 53 plate appearances of 2019.
