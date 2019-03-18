Profar smacked an RBI single and double in a 5-1 exhibition victory over the Nippon-Ham Fighters in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The success at the plate overseas was a welcome break from Profar's Cactus League struggles. The offseason acquisition is hitting just .182 across 33 spring at-bats, although he does have one home run, five RBI and a pair of stolen bases. Profar will handle everyday second base duties in 2019 while looking to build on the career-best 20 homers, 77 RBI and .254/.335/.458 line he posted in 2018 with the Rangers.