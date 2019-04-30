Profar is expected to get the next two days off, Susan Slussar of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Profar has been struggling at the dish in 2019, batting .165 with two homers and 13 RBI over 28 games, so manager Doug Melvin has decided to give him a few days off to regroup. Profar is expected to remain out of Wednesday's series finale against Boston, and with the team off Thursday, his next chance to play will come Friday in Pittsburgh.