Athletics' Jurickson Profar: To see reduced role
Profar, who is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Giants, has been told he will see a reduced role over the rest of the season, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Corban Joseph is expected to start at second base against righties down the stretch while Chad Pinder will compete with Profar for starts against lefties. Jorge Mateo (ankle) and Franklin Barreto could also enter the mix when rosters expand in September. In addition to having the throwing yips in the field, Profar is hitting just .205/.268/.382 in 395 plate appearances.
