Profar is slated to draw starts at first base against right-handed pitching in the wake of Matt Olson's hand injury, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.

Profar will shift over from the keystone for those assignments, with manager Bob Melvin relying on the infielder's 43-game resume of error-free ball at first base over the last three seasons with the Rangers as proof Profar is up to the task. According to Melvin, the switch-hitting 26-year-old won't necessarily be used in a strict platoon with Mark Canha, who's slated to often slot into the lineup against southpaws during Olson's absence. Chad Pinder and Franklin Barreto will fill in for Profar at second base in any games where the latter switches positions.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...