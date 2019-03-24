Athletics' Jurickson Profar: To see time at first
Profar is slated to draw starts at first base against right-handed pitching in the wake of Matt Olson's hand injury, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.
Profar will shift over from the keystone for those assignments, with manager Bob Melvin relying on the infielder's 43-game resume of error-free ball at first base over the last three seasons with the Rangers as proof Profar is up to the task. According to Melvin, the switch-hitting 26-year-old won't necessarily be used in a strict platoon with Mark Canha, who's slated to often slot into the lineup against southpaws during Olson's absence. Chad Pinder and Franklin Barreto will fill in for Profar at second base in any games where the latter switches positions.
