Profar went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in an exhibition win over the Giants on Monday while drawing the start at first base.

Profar began what is expected to be an extended part-time tenure at first base in the wake of Matt Olson's multi-week absence due to a hand injury. Chris Haft of MLB.com reports that Profar committed an error on a third-inning Joe Panik grounder, but that the team has complete confidence in his ability to man the position after playing 43 error-free games there for the Rangers over the last three seasons.