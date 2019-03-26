Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Works at first in exhibition
Profar went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in an exhibition win over the Giants on Monday while drawing the start at first base.
Profar began what is expected to be an extended part-time tenure at first base in the wake of Matt Olson's multi-week absence due to a hand injury. Chris Haft of MLB.com reports that Profar committed an error on a third-inning Joe Panik grounder, but that the team has complete confidence in his ability to man the position after playing 43 error-free games there for the Rangers over the last three seasons.
