default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Athletics acquired Riemer from the Red Sox in exchange for Ryan Watson on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The A's took Watson in Wednesday's Rule 5 Draft and flipped him to the Red Sox for Riemer, who slashed .231/.421/.276 with one home run and nine stolen bases between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland in 2025. Riemer has virtually no power, but with elite contact skills and defensive versatility, he could eventually carve out a utility role in the majors.