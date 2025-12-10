The Athletics acquired Riemer from the Red Sox in exchange for Ryan Watson on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The A's took Watson in Wednesday's Rule 5 Draft and flipped him to the Red Sox for Riemer, who slashed .231/.421/.276 with one home run and nine stolen bases between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland in 2025. Riemer has virtually no power, but with elite contact skills and defensive versatility, he could eventually carve out a utility role in the majors.