The Athletics claimed Sterner off waivers from the Rays on Monday.

Sterner, 28, got a cup of coffee with the Rays this season, allowing two runs (one earned) with a 4:1 K:BB over four frames. He collected a 3.28 ERA and 60:17 K:BB across 46.2 innings in 2024 at Triple-A Durham. Sterner will compete for a role in the Athletics' bullpen in 2025.