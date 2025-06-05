The Athletics optioned Sterner to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Sterner will head to the minors just one day after he made his first MLB start. While serving as an opening pitcher in front of bulk reliever Jeffrey Springs, Sterner took his third loss of the season after giving up a solo home run in his lone inning. The Athletics reinstated T.J. McFarland (groin) from the injured list in a corresponding move.