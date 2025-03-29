Sterner didn't allow a hit but gave up two walks while striking out one over two-thirds of a scoreless inning Friday against the Mariners.

Sterner will pitch in middle relief after he was claimed by the A's off waivers from the Rays in the offseason. Sterner had strong strikeout rates in the minors with a 31.4% K% at Triple-A last season. He's been prone to giving up home runs (1.36 HR/9 at Triple-A) and doesn't have great velocity (93.5 mph average fastball in the majors last season). His upside may also be limited at age 28. Still, he could be a productive reliever for a team desperate for bullpen arms.