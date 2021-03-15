Tom (oblique) is slated to start in right field and serve as Oakland's leadoff hitter in Monday's Cactus League game against Cleveland.

Tom will be making his spring and Athletics debut after an oblique injury suffered earlier in camp delayed his entry into the Cactus League lineup. Assuming Tom gets enough work in over the next couple of weeks to avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the season, his status as a Rule 5 pick should put him in good position to break camp with the Athletics. Oakland would have to offer him back to Cleveland if the Athletics choose not to include him on the 26-man active roster.