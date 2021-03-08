Tom (oblique) was cleared Monday to take batting practice against the Athletics' coaching staff, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Rule 5 pickup has yet to showcase his skills for Oakland in a game setting this spring, as he's still recovering from the oblique injury he sustained early in camp. Tom's ability to take BP represents a step in the right direction, and if he experiences no discomfort while taking swings against coaches, he could be cleared to face live pitching by the end of the week. The Athletics will likely also want to see how Tom fares in defensive drills before a target date for his Cactus League debut is established.