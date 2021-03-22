Tom is hitting .500 (7-for-14) with two doubles, a home run, three RBI, one walk and four runs across his first four Cactus League games.

Tom has quickly made up for lost time after not making his spring debut until March 15 due to an oblique injury. The Rule 5 pick's ability to immediately make an impact is especially critical when considering the rules governing players in his situation, as Tom's rights will revert back to the Cubs organization if he's doesn't start and then subsequently remain on the 40-man roster throughout the entire season.