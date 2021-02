Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Wednesday that Tom is dealing with an oblique injury that could sideline him for the first week of Cactus League play, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Based on Melvin's comments, Tom is likely dealing with a low-grade strain, so he should be able to steer clear of an extended absence. The injury will nonetheless deny the Rule 5 pick some opportunities to make an early impression in his new organization.