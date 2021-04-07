Tom isn't included in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
After making back-to-back starts Sunday and Monday, Tom appeared to be a candidate to fill a strong-side platoon role in right field after Chad Pinder's knee issue forced him to the 10-day injured list. However, after sitting against lefty Clayton Kershaw on Tuesday, Tom now finds himself on the bench versus a right-hander (Trevor Bauer) in the series finale with Los Angeles. For now, manager Bob Melvin may prefer to go with a more experienced option in right field in veteran Stephen Piscotty rather than Tom, a Rule 5 pick who has gotten off to a 1-for-10 start to his MLB career.