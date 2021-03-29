Tom's spot on the Athletics' Opening Day roster was confirmed by manager Bob Melvin on Monday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Tom appeared to be on track for a roster spot when Vimael Machin and Seth Brown were optioned Sunday, and that's now been confirmed by the team. The Athletics had an extra incentive to keep him on the active roster, as his status as a Rule 5 pick meant he'd have to be offered back to Cleveland if he failed to make the team, but he earned the role through his spring performances, hitting .321/.424/.571.