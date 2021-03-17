Tom (oblique) went 1-for-3 in a Cactus League loss to Cleveland on Monday, a game that marked the Rule 5 pick's spring debut.

Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports the Athletics will try to evaluate Tom in as many Cactus League games as possible from this point forward, considering his rights will revert back to Cleveland if he's not included the Opening Day roster. The 26-year-old is able to play all three outfield spots and has shown a knack for both hard contact and getting on base during his minor-league career, slugging 23 home runs over the Double-A and Triple-A levels in 2019 and generating a .360 career OBP in his five professional stops to date.