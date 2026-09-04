The Athletics list Morris as their starting pitcher for Friday's contest in Seattle.

It will be the second career start in the big leagues for Morris, who was bludgeoned for nine runs over four-plus innings versus the Astros in his major-league debut in June. All four of his appearances since then have been in relief, with the last one coming Saturday when he yielded one run while throwing 35 pitches in two innings against the Orioles. Morris is not stretched out to handle a full workload, so the Athletics will need several innings from their bullpen Friday.