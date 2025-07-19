The Athletics activated Waldichuk (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Las Vegas, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

Waldichuk underwent Tommy John surgery last May and began the current campaign on the injured list. He kicked off a minor-league rehab assignment in late June and tallied a 7.63 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 17:16 K:BB over 15.1 innings spanning six appearances. The lefty threw 141 frames for the A's in 2023 and could certainly make his way back to the big club in due time, but he'll likely first need to harness his control issues in the minors.