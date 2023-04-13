Waldichuk did not factor in the decision Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out four.

Despite giving up three walks for the second consecutive game, the rookie southpaw pitched 6.1 innings, allowing only three runs before his exit. Waldichuk is slated to start in the upcoming series against the Cubs next week, providing him with an opportunity to secure his first big-league win; however, he must focus on enhancing his control and minimizing home runs, given his 10.20 ERA and 1.93 WHIP.